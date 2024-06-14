Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total value of $88,782.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,634.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.69. The stock had a trading volume of 191,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,359. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 689,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,585,000 after buying an additional 122,774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 771,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after buying an additional 270,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 89,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

