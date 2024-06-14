Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $143.90 and last traded at $144.71. Approximately 514,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,412,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.32.

Specifically, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,622 shares of company stock worth $52,725,775. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

