Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 2,831 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $64,093.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,529.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

AKRO traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 24,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). As a group, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 124,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

