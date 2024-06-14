Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 2,825 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $63,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of AKRO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,348. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 124,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

