Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $124.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $106.12 and last traded at $106.12, with a volume of 343255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.23.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.11.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,310,000 after buying an additional 1,245,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

