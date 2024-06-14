Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALFVY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This is a boost from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Articles

