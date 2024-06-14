Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ALFVY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa Laval Corporate
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.