Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 157,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $1.10 on Friday. Alset has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.05.
Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 227.02%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.
Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
