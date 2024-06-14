Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 157,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alset Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $1.10 on Friday. Alset has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 227.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

In other Alset news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 456,488 shares of Alset stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $310,411.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,080,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,608.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 640,595 shares of company stock valued at $483,975. 53.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alset

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Featured Stories

