AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Deborah Susan Stein Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$50,556.00.

AltaGas Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE ALA traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$30.06. 637,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$22.62 and a twelve month high of C$31.50. The company has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.96.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. Research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALA. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

