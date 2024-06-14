AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEAE opened at $11.38 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEAE. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.