Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ATHE opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

