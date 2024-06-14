Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average is $169.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.