Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,313,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,734,391. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average of $169.78. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.