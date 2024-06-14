Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.8% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $140,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

