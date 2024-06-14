Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

