Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.