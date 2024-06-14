American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.53.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
