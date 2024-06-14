American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $20.89 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 412,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 598,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

