American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AHR)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHR opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.