American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 497,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 839,310 shares.The stock last traded at $27.10 and had previously closed at $23.55.

AMSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $21,870,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 594,909 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 433,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 396,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 323,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Trading Up 11.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 2.08.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

