American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.03

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 225192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMSC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

The firm has a market cap of $974.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

