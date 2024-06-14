Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

ASYS stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Stories

