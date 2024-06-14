Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Amtech Systems Trading Down 1.2 %
ASYS stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $11.98.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems
Amtech Systems Company Profile
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amtech Systems
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.