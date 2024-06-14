Amy Vickroy Sells 1,381 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $140.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.67 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.61.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.