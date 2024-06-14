Amy Vickroy Sells 1,381 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
Shares of PAYC opened at $140.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.67 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.61.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
