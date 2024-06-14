Analysts Set Expectations for BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ FY2028 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 114.84% and a negative net margin of 9,873.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a report on Wednesday.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.95 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

