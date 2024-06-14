Analysts Set Expectations for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 43,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

