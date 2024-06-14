Analysts Set Expectations for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

LBPH opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $775.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,899,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,560,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

