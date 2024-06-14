Analysts Set Expectations for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
URBN opened at $43.41 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98.
In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
