Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price at $12.58

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 23.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that GDS will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

