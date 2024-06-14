Analysts Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) PT at $109.50

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,090,000 after purchasing an additional 780,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,085,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after acquiring an additional 207,283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,846,000 after acquiring an additional 188,894 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after acquiring an additional 182,773 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $126.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

