Analysts Set Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Target Price at $19.00

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 112,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 82,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

