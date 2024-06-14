Analysts Set Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Target Price at C$0.71

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.43 to C$0.46 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$27,195.10. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

CVE QUIS opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$91.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

