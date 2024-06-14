Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Gap Up to $43.21

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.21, but opened at $45.97. Apogee Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 8,422 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $90,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $89,619,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

