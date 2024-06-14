Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.68

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.68 and last traded at $118.51, with a volume of 200713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $586,016,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

