Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.94). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

APTO opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

