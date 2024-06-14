Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 255.1% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGLN stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $21.21.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

