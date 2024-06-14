Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLNGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 255.1% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGLN stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $21.21.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.