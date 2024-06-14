Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $325.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $329.61 and last traded at $328.00, with a volume of 397585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.33.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,300 shares in the company, valued at $475,380,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,380,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 299,950 shares of company stock worth $89,972,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $881,848,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $586,051,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $521,767,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

