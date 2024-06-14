ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $165.87

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 165.87 and last traded at 164.98, with a volume of 5861640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 158.05.

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 94.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 103.31.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

