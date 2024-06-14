Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 91,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 275,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 17,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 110,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 109,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of AACI stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $12.53.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

