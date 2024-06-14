Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of ARQQW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

