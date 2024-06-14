Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQWGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of ARQQW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.