Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
Shares of ARQQW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
