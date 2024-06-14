Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 20,587.5% in May

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a growth of 20,587.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of AABB stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
About Asia Broadband
