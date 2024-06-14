Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 20,587.5% in May

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a growth of 20,587.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AABB stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

