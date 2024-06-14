Aspect Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

