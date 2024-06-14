Aspect Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Separately, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

