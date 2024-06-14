Aspect Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,283 SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA WIP opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

