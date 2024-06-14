Aspect Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 825 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $361.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $362.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

