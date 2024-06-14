Aspect Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.3% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after buying an additional 505,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

