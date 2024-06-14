Aspect Partners LLC Invests $1.14 Million in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

