Aspect Partners LLC Invests $1.20 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

IEMG stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

