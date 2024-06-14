Aspect Partners LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Price Performance
Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.08.
About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report).
