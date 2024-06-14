Aspect Partners LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Price Performance

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.08.

Get Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF alerts:

About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.