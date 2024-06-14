Aspect Partners LLC Invests $348,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

Shares of EBND opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

