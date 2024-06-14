Aspect Partners LLC Invests $361,000 in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Separately, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 113,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QVAL opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $342.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30.

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

