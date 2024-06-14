Aspect Partners LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYMB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,254,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,171,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,286,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 235,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 123,420 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,924,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYMB opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $25.79.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.